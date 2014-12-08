CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Deion Sanders And Pilar Are Still Duking It Out!!

0 reads
Leave a comment

If you’re like me, you’re a big fan of Deion Sander’s new show, Deion’s Family Playbook that is featured on OWN every Saturday night!  One thing is evident….Pilar and Deion are still fighting despite being divorced for almost 2 years. One of their major issues, according to Deion, is that Pilar is spreading lies about him physically abusing his kids.  So recently, Deion took a very different approach and filed a $200k lawsuit against Pilar for defamation of character.  I’ll keep you posted on how this turns out!!

Defamation , deion sander , lawsuit , Pilar

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 5 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 1 week ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close