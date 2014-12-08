Deion Sanders And Pilar Are Still Duking It Out!!

If you’re like me, you’re a big fan of Deion Sander’s new show, Deion’s Family Playbook that is featured on OWN every Saturday night! One thing is evident….Pilar and Deion are still fighting despite being divorced for almost 2 years. One of their major issues, according to Deion, is that Pilar is spreading lies about him physically abusing his kids. So recently, Deion took a very different approach and filed a $200k lawsuit against Pilar for defamation of character. I’ll keep you posted on how this turns out!!

