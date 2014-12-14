Trending Topics: Phone App That Features Porn And Bullying Is Back In The Apple App Store

Phone app that features porn, bullying back in the Apple App Store

Parents in several metro Detroit communities are stunned by the application or commonly referred to as app entitled “after school.”

“After school” is a social media application compatible with Apple products the iPhone and iPads.

The Clarkston, Howell, Pinckney and Flushing school administrators warned parents of the after school app earlier this week. When the attention created by school administrators caught the attention of Apple, Apple dropped after school from their app store.

But now as we start a new week, “after school” has been reinstated by the Apple App store.

The app is promoted as an anonymous and private message board for your school. However, it has been turned into a bully board loaded with obscenities and students phone numbers have been posted on the app after school.

One category was ‘The Most Intimidating Girl’. Another category asks who has the biggest penis. Pornographic drawings are included. The app is promoted as an anonymous and private message board for your school, but it’s turned into a bully board loaded with obscenities. Some student’s phone numbers have even been posted.

The Howell teen’s father says many students have been picked on and victimized. The Howell father also said a group of parents are putting together a petition for Apple to disassociate from the app.

Woman wakes up to find unknown infant in her bed

A woman in Battle Creek told police she woke up Sunday morning to find an unknown infant in her bed. The woman said she had no idea whose child it was and couldn’t get ahold of her 18-year-old son to ask if he knew where the boy came from.

Police took the infant to Battle Creek Police Department to wait for Child Protective Services. The child was later reunited with his mother after police identified the 1-year-old.

According to police, the son of the woman who found the baby in her bed dropped the infant off at home before going out. He didn’t tell his mother about the baby.

Detroit Lions beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; move to 9-4 on the season

For the second straight game, Matthew Stafford smoothly guided the Detroit Lions down the field, with Calvin Johnson again on the other end of some of the game’s biggest passes.

This may be a soft stretch of the schedule, but so far Detroit is handling it as a playoff team should.

Stafford threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns — including one off a fluky deflection late in the game — and the Lions kept the pressure on in the NFC North race with a 34-17 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Detroit has won two in a row by the same score. The Lions beat Chicago on Thanksgiving, and they end this three-game stretch of home games next weekend against Minnesota.

The Lions (9-4) trail first-place Green Bay by a half-game, with the Packers hosting Atlanta on tonight for Monday Night Football.

