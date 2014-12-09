Chris Brown had quite a busy weekend. In just a couple of days, he’s bashed his on-and-off again girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, for allegedly getting with Drake while Brown was in prison, and let the world know of their threesomes. Now, he’s apologized for it all on Instagram, and said he feels “hella wack for doing it.”

“Being young and dumb is one of my strong suits and emotional at best. I love hard and react impulsively when I’m hurt at times. I don’t think social media is a place to air out or hash out personal problems and a n-gga feel hella WACK for doing it. So I AM APOLOGIZING I live in a glass house and the same shit that makes me great also is my curse. Everybody know I love that girl. I don’t care how my image my look to the public because I’m still gonna be the best at what I do. I just want baby girl to know I apologize!💯”

No word on whether the two will get back together (yet), but Tran has said that she “refuses to be repeatedly mistreated,” according to E! Online:

“Yes, I have not been so smart before in the past but I made a promise to be a better and stronger woman and I’m keeping that promise.If you can’t love me the right way, then don’t love me at all. Don’t be mad at me because I prefer to be happy. Keep love in your life folks. Not just love between people but love within your HEART, flowing in all aspects of your life. I promise life is so much better.”

Chris Brown Apologizes To Karrueche Tran For Bashing Her On Instagram was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Ariel Cherie Posted December 9, 2014

