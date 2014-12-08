Did Diddy Punch Drake In The Face?

After getting the news Drake may have been seeing Karrueche warm while Chris Brown was locked up according to sources, Drake also tried his luck with Cassie but that didn’t go too well.

The Breakfast Club reports:

“Allegedly Drake was trying to flirt with Cassie, but Diddy wasn’t having that and punched him dead in the face. Reportedly they were all at LIV last night in Miami in VIP and Drake was drunk so the thirstiness was at an all time high..but that’s nothing new. Cassie did try to brush him off, but we all no Drake can be very persistent. At one point in the night, Diddy came over to Drake and asked him nicely to stop – reminding Drake that Cassie is his girlfriend and the two are in love. The insider explained, “Drake just started laughing when Diddy was talking, like he had no respect. Well later in the night outside of the club Diddy walked over and punched Drake right in the face.”

Neither Drake or Diddy have responded to the allegations.

