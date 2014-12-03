No Indictment In Eric Garner’s Chokehold Death

VIA Urban Daily

A Staten Island grand jury has chosen not to indict NYPD officer Daniel Pantoleo in the chokehold death of Eric Garner. Black and unarmed, the 43-year-old was killed in July as officers attempted to arrest him for allegedly selling untaxed cigarettes. This is the second time in two weeks that a grand jury has failed to indict a police officer in the death of an unarmed black men. The grand jury’s failure to indict former officer Darren Wilson in the death of Mike Brown sparked days of sometimes violent protest in Ferguson.

Garners’ family members have said any protests regarding the grand jury’s decision in Garner’s case should be peaceful.

“It’s not going to be a Ferguson-like protest because I think everybody knows my father wasn’t a violent man and they’re going to respect his memory by remaining peaceful,” said Garner’s son Eric Snipes. “It’s not going to be like it was there.”

