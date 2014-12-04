CLOSE
How Nas’ Daughter Is Keeping His Legacy Going [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Some celebrity kids just live off their parents, but not Nas‘ daughter. Listen to the Hip-Hop Spot to hear how she’s keeping her father’s legacy alive with her new business venture!

Click here for more in hip-hop news and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

