Rumor Has It: Jordin Sparks Tears Into Ex-Boyfriend Jason Derulo

Jordin Sparks Tears Into Jason Derulo

According to TMZ, Jordin Sparks puts even Taylor Swift to shame by mercilessly going after ex-BF Jason Derulo, calling him out as a vengeful ingrate. Sparks’ SCUD missile takes the form of a mixtape, “#BYEFELICIA,” featuring “How Bout Now (Remix)” … it’s a Drake song reworked to rip Derulo.

“Member I deleted all my other guys numbers on my phone for you. Member when you broke your neck and I had to wash your back for you. You probably don’t remember half the shit that i did for you.” And it goes on … “Once you blew up, head got big and you started changing. Can’t believe all the things that you started saying. Like I’m with you for your fame and your name. What?”

The couple split back in September after a 3-year romance. After the split Jason trashed Jordin, saying she was pressuring him to marry her. TMZ reached out to Derulo but so far, they have received no word back.

Ariana Grande to Bette Midler If I’m the Kettle, You’re the Pot

Ariana Grande is both hurt and more than a little indignant that Bette Midler called her a whore in a recent interview, telling friends she embraces sexuality on stage — JUST LIKE BETTE DID.

Midler pissed off Grande with her comment, “It’s always surprising to see someone like Ariana Grande with that silly high voice, a very wholesome voice, slithering on a couch,” adding, “You don’t have to make a whore out of yourself to get ahead.”

According to TMZ, people close to Ariana tell us, the singer is “shocked” Midler called her out for 2 reasons … 1) Ariana is a huge Bette Midler fan, and 2) Bette did exactly the same thing Ariana does.

Ariana posted on Twitter, “Bette was always a feminist who stood for women being able to do whatever the F they wanted without judgement! not sure where that Bette went but I want that sexy mermaid back!!! always a fan no matter what my love”

Viola Davis To Produce Legal Drama For ABC

How To Get Away With Murder star Viola Davis is about to step behind the camera for her next project…yet another ABC drama, about another powerful female lawyer.

Davis and her husband/producing partner Julius Tennon have teamed with producer Debra Martin Chase (Sparkle) for Conviction, a legal drama inspired by the life of Kym Worthy, the chief prosecutor of Wayne County, MI, known as the toughest woman in Detroit, reports Deadline.com.

Worthy became the second African-American to serve as a county prosecutor in Michigan when she was appointed as chief prosecutor of Wayne County in 2004. She is known for a number of high-profile cases, like filing charges against Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, and her campaign to clear a massive backlog of 11,000 unprocessed rape test kits in Detroit.

The script is being written by Jason Wilborn (Damages), with Jeff Melvoin (Army Wives) on board as showrunner. Davis and Tennon are executive producing through their JuVee Productions, and Martin Chase through her Martin Chase Prods. ABC Studios, where Martin Chase Prods. has an overall deal, is the studio.

Also executive producing are Kim Swann and Leah Keith who brought Worthy’s story to Hollywood, and Melvoin, while Wilborn serves as co-executive producer and Martin Chase Prods.’ Charles Pugliese as producer. Worthy will serve as a consultant. In addition to Conviction, Swann is developing several projects with Worthy as her producing partner. Keith is adapting her novel A Rented Life into a feature. At ABC and ABC Studios, Martin Chase Produs. also has a limited series in development based on the book Catherine The Great by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Robert Massie with a script by Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Michael Cristofer (“Gia”).

