So… Pharrell Wants Us To Talk About Michael Brown’s ‘Bully-ish Behavior’

Not today, Satan. In an interview with Ebony magazine, Pharrell Williams gave his thoughts and opinions on the entire Michael Brown killing. As we now know, it was just announced yesterday (Nov. 24) that officer Darren Wilson will not be indicted in the killing.

EBONY: Did you see the video allegedly showing Michael Brown stealing from a convenience store minutes before his death? WILLIAMS: It looked very bully-ish; that in itself I had a problem with. Not with the kid, but with whatever happened in his life for him to arrive at a place where that behavior is OK. Why aren’t we talking about that?

While he believes that Wilson should serve time for the killing, he does reiterate that Brown was “asking for trouble” when he decided to not get onto the sidewalk.

Ariel Cherie Posted November 26, 2014

