How Iggy Azalea Won Favorite Hip-Hop Artist & Album At The AMAs [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

As expected, people are not happy about Iggy Azalea winning favorite hip-hop/rap artist and album at the AMas. But Headkrack tells us no one can be mad at her win. Listen to the Front Page to hear why she won, and why you have no right to complain!

