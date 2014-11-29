Eminem dropped the visuals for his latest, “Guts Over Fear.” The video follows a boxer who gets in trouble with the law. Sia’s on the chorus but doesn’t make an appearance, although a woman wearing her signature platinum-blonde bob stands in her place. Watch the clip after the jump.

Eminem – ‘Guts Over Fear’ Feat. Sia [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Ariel Cherie Posted November 29, 2014

