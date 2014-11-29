0 reads Leave a comment
Eminem dropped the visuals for his latest, “Guts Over Fear.” The video follows a boxer who gets in trouble with the law. Sia’s on the chorus but doesn’t make an appearance, although a woman wearing her signature platinum-blonde bob stands in her place. Watch the clip after the jump.
Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!
MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY
2014 American Music Awards: The Winners List
Eminem & Paul Rosenberg’s ‘ShadyXV’ Roundtable [LISTEN]
Ludacris – “Ludaverses Vol. 2″ [VIDEO] + ‘Burning Bridges’ Ep (Artwork)
Eminem – ‘Guts Over Fear’ Feat. Sia [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com
Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours