Black Music Is...
Eminem – ‘Guts Over Fear’ Feat. Sia [VIDEO]

Eminem dropped the visuals for his latest, “Guts Over Fear.” The video follows a boxer who gets in trouble with the law. Sia’s on the chorus but doesn’t make an appearance, although a woman wearing her signature platinum-blonde bob stands in her place. Watch the clip after the jump.

 

