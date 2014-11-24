CLOSE
Black Music Is...
Home

2014 American Music Awards: The Winners List

0 reads
Leave a comment
Iggy Azalea

Kevin Winter, Getty Images

The 2014 American Music Awards in Los Angeles’ Nokia Theater went as scheduled. Check out a list of the winners and shockers from the night below. Expect to see Iggy Azalea‘s name a lot; she leads this year with six nominations.

New Artist of the Year

5 Seconds of Summer

Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop

Iggy Azalea

Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop

The New Classic – Iggy Azalea

Favorite Female Artist — Soul/R&B

Beyoncé

Single Of The Year

Katy Perry Featuring Juicy J, “Dark Horse”

Favorite Album – Soul/R&B 

Beyoncé, Beyoncé

Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B

John Legend

Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock

Sam Smith

More From The 2014 American Music Awards 

2014 American Music Awards: The Best Performances [VIDEO]

2014 American Music Awards Nominees: Who Should Win? 

2014 American Music Awards Recap: Nicki Minaj Turns In Elegant Performance, Iggy Azalea Beats Drake

2014 American Music Awards: The Best & Worst Dressed

Christina Milian Sets The Stage On “Fire” With Sexy Dance For Lil Wayne

Katy Perry Will Perform At The Pepsi Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show

 

2014 American Music Awards: The Winners List was originally published on theurbandaily.com

2014 amas , ama winners , beyonce , Iggy Azalea , John Legend

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 5 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 1 week ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close