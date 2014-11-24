2014 American Music Awards: The Winners List

The 2014 American Music Awards in Los Angeles’ Nokia Theater went as scheduled. Check out a list of the winners and shockers from the night below. Expect to see Iggy Azalea‘s name a lot; she leads this year with six nominations.
New Artist of the Year
5 Seconds of Summer
Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop
Iggy Azalea
Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop
The New Classic – Iggy Azalea
Favorite Female Artist — Soul/R&B
Beyoncé
Single Of The Year
Katy Perry Featuring Juicy J, “Dark Horse”
Favorite Album – Soul/R&B
Beyoncé, Beyoncé
Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B
John Legend
Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock
Sam Smith
