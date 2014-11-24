2014 American Music Awards: The Winners List

The 2014 American Music Awards in Los Angeles’ Nokia Theater went as scheduled. Check out a list of the winners and shockers from the night below. Expect to see Iggy Azalea‘s name a lot; she leads this year with six nominations.

New Artist of the Year

5 Seconds of Summer

Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop

Iggy Azalea

Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop

The New Classic – Iggy Azalea

Favorite Female Artist — Soul/R&B

Beyoncé

Single Of The Year

Katy Perry Featuring Juicy J, “Dark Horse”

Favorite Album – Soul/R&B

Beyoncé, Beyoncé

Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B

John Legend

Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock

Sam Smith

