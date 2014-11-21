CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home

Bill Cosby Vs. 13 Women Who Accuse Him Of Rape: Who Do You Believe? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO + POLL]

0 reads
Leave a comment

 Bill Cosby has been accused of raping 13 women. Without any hard core evidence, many people are confused on who to believe. Listen to the audio player to hear “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” discuss their thoughts. Plus, take our poll below to let us know if you think he did it or not.

Text GOSSIP To 71007

To Get The Hottest Gossip Daily!
Reply Help for Help; STOP RICKEY to Cancel; STOP to End All. Msg&Data Rates May Apply. 5 msgs/wk

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: Was Soulja Boy Assaulted By Bill Cosby? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Why Hasn’t Bill Cosby Addressed Rape Allegations Against Him?

RELATED: Bill Cosby Accused Of Drugging, Sexual Assault

Guests On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

93 photos Launch gallery

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Bill Cosby Vs. 13 Women Who Accuse Him Of Rape: Who Do You Believe? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO + POLL] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

bill cosby , Bill Cosby rape , rape

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 6 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 1 week ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close