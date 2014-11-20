The next time the young musician sat down to practice with her dad, she found out how to play “Let There Be Peace.” As Leah, explained it was the perfect song to learn because “there’s a lot of scariness there and violence and fighting, so I really just want them to have [peace] and happiness.”

Now, Leah wants to go to Ferguson to play her song for people there as a grand jury prepares to announce its decision in Darren Wilson’s case. If he’s not indicted in Michael’s death, then Gov. Jay Nixon has declared a state of emergency that would last 30 days

“In her eyes she believes that she can create some sort of change in the atmosphere down there,” her mom told the station. “I’m extremely proud, and I tell her it’s a God-given talent that God gave her, and she should use her talent wisely.”

It’s said that music does have the power to heal. If Leah does go to Ferguson, maybe she’ll be able to touch some hearts.

READ MORE:

Missouri Governor Declares State Of Emergency Ahead Of Ferguson Decisions

Was There Misconduct On The Ferguson Shooting Grand Jury?

Government Prohibits Ferguson Police From Wearing ‘I Am Darren Wilson’ Wristbands

Brave 7-Year-Old Wants To Heal Ferguson By Playing Violin [VIDEO] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Sonya Eskridge Posted November 20, 2014

Also On 105.3 RnB: