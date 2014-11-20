Prince Drops Trippy Visual For “FUNKNROLL” [LYRIC VIDEO]

0 reads Leave a comment
With his female band 3RDEYEGIRL by his side, Prince drops a trippy visual for his latest single, “FUNKNROLL”.
If you manage to keep it together after this spaced-out lyric video, get your hands on ‘Art Official Age‘ here.
