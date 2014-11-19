Eddie O BLOG: Adrian Peterson….My Take

Well well well….the NFL saw fit to suspend Adrian Peterson for the rest of the 2014 season. Now here’s my take on it: I’m not mad @ their decision really, I mean you had to know this was going to happen. Folks like myself who grew up getting the ‘switch’ as well as the ‘belt’ I understand discipline. With Peterson I feel he just went to hard in the paint (leaves, bleeding, etc.). Especially when you know that ‘mainstream’ America does not agree with spanking as a discipline. Plus he won’t get paid. The League has spoken!! So guess what? I’m OUT!!!

Also On 105.3 RnB: