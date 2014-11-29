We haven’t heard Faith Evans and the late Notorious B.I.G. on a song together since “The Biggie Duets” in 2005. Almost a decade later, that’s about to change. In an interview with Hip Hollywood, Faith revealed that she’s been working behind the scenes on a duets album with the King of NY. The album will contain “unheard music” from Biggie, and was inspired by Natalie Cole’s duets album with her late father, Nat King Cole, “Unforgettable… with Love.” Fans can expect to hear the new album sometime next year.

Check out the interview with Faith and Hip Hollywood below.

Faith Evans Announces Biggie Duets Album: ‘The King And I’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Jada Gomez-Lacayo, Editor Posted November 29, 2014

Also On 105.3 RnB: