Willow And Jaden Get All Willow And Jaden In New York Times Interview

Willow and Jaden Smith sat down with the New York Times to talk not about their music, but to talk about the “weird” things they do, in addition to their current projects. It seemed pretty heavy duty for a 14- and 16-year-old to discuss prana energy, the meaning of art, and what time really is to them — but they did. And some of it was pretty insightful.

MUST SEE: The Many Concerned Faces Of Jaden Smith

Why talk about things like this? Maybe it’s because their Twitter timelines are infested with thoughts such as these:

I Don't Want You Guys To Think Because I Was Born In America That I Speak And Abide By English Grammar. I Speak Jaden, Indefinitely. — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) November 3, 2014

how come every one on this planet knows we're just a floating sphere in space and still questions the existence of a higher power. — Willy (@OfficialWillow) October 9, 2014

Hey @noahcyrus Me You And Willow Should Look At Trees Together. — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) October 4, 2014

casually seeing space crafts — Willy (@OfficialWillow) August 16, 2014

So with that, here are their best quotations from their NYTimes interview.

“When babies are born, their soft spots bump: It has, like, a heartbeat in it. That’s because energy is coming through their body, up and down.” — Jaden

“Time for me, I can make it go slow or fast, however I please, and that’s how I know it doesn’t exist.” — Willow

“School is not authentic because it ends. It’s not true, it’s not real.” — Jaden “Caring less what everybody else thinks, but also caring less and less about what your own mind thinks, because what your own mind thinks, sometimes, is the thing that makes you sad.” — Willow

“I have a goal to be just the most craziest person of all time. And when I say craziest, I mean, like, I want to do like Olympic-level things. I want to be the most durable person on the planet.” — Jaden “Me and Jaden just figured out that our voices sound like chocolate together. As good as chocolate tastes, it sounds that good.” — Willow “I mean, “Whip My Hair” was a great thing. When I look back I think, “Wow, I did so much for young black girls and girls around the world. Telling them that they can be themselves and to not be afraid to be themselves.” — Willow “It’s proven that how time moves for you depends on where you are in the universe. It’s relative to beings and other places. But on the level of being here on earth, if you are aware in a moment, one second can last a year. And if you are unaware, your whole childhood, your whole life can pass by in six seconds.” — Jaden “When you’re thinking about something happy, you’re thinking about something sad. When you think about an apple, you also think about the opposite of an apple. It’s a tool for understanding mathematics and things with two separate realities.” — Jaden

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Dave Chappelle Covers GQ’s ‘Men Of The Year’ Issue

Solange Has The Best Mother-Son Dance With Julez At Her Wedding Reception [VIDEO]

‘Aaliyah’ Biopic Is A Huge Ratings Win For Lifetime

Willow And Jaden Get All Willow And Jaden In New York Times Interview was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Ariel Cherie Posted November 19, 2014

Also On 105.3 RnB: