Black Music Is...
Willow And Jaden Get All Willow And Jaden In New York Times Interview

The Fader Fort Presented By Converse - Day 2

Willow and Jaden Smith sat down with the New York Times to talk not about their music, but to talk about the “weird” things they do, in addition to their current projects. It seemed pretty heavy duty for a 14- and 16-year-old to discuss prana energy, the meaning of art, and what time really is to them — but they did. And some of it was pretty insightful.

Why talk about things like this? Maybe it’s because their Twitter timelines are infested with thoughts such as these:

So with that, here are their best quotations from their NYTimes interview.

2014 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2

“When babies are born, their soft spots bump: It has, like, a heartbeat in it. That’s because energy is coming through their body, up and down.” — Jaden

The Fader Fort Presented By Converse - Day 2

 

“Time for me, I can make it go slow or fast, however I please, and that’s how I know it doesn’t exist.” — Willow

"Divergent" - Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals

“School is not authentic because it ends. It’s not true, it’s not real.” — Jaden

The Fader Fort Presented By Converse - Day 2

“Caring less what everybody else thinks, but also caring less and less about what your own mind thinks, because what your own mind thinks, sometimes, is the thing that makes you sad.” — Willow

China Anne McClain's Sweet 16 Birthday Bash

 

“I have a goal to be just the most craziest person of all time. And when I say craziest, I mean, like, I want to do like Olympic-level things. I want to be the most durable person on the planet.” — Jaden

Roc Nation Pre-GRAMMY Brunch Presented By MAC Viva Glam - Inside

 

“Me and Jaden just figured out that our voices sound like chocolate together. As good as chocolate tastes, it sounds that good.” — Willow

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - June 27, 2014

 

“I mean, “Whip My Hair” was a great thing. When I look back I think, “Wow, I did so much for young black girls and girls around the world. Telling them that they can be themselves and to not be afraid to be themselves.” — Willow

 

Budweiser Made In America Music Festival - Los Angeles - Day 2

 

“It’s proven that how time moves for you depends on where you are in the universe. It’s relative to beings and other places. But on the level of being here on earth, if you are aware in a moment, one second can last a year. And if you are unaware, your whole childhood, your whole life can pass by in six seconds.” — Jaden

 

"Divergent" - Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals

“When you’re thinking about something happy, you’re thinking about something sad. When you think about an apple, you also think about the opposite of an apple. It’s a tool for understanding mathematics and things with two separate realities.” — Jaden

Willow And Jaden Get All Willow And Jaden In New York Times Interview was originally published on theurbandaily.com

