Russell Simmons Talks Artist Development, The Industry and More For #GUDefTalk [VIDEO]

When it comes to picking the brain of an industry veteran, it doesn’t get much better than Russell Simmons. The former founder of Def Jam Records has branched out and grown with the industry, as founder and CEO of All Def Digital.

In a partnership with his new company and Grammy U, Uncle Rush takes the opportunity to give some insight on the game. In this seven-minute clip, he talks about everything from artist development and Jay Z, to where the industry is heading vs. where it’s come from.

Peep the gems below.

