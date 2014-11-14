CLOSE
Black Music Is...
Beats By Ray: Usher’s Alleged Sex Tape Being Sold In Africa [VIDEO]

Usher Raymond is one of today’s biggest entertainers. The singer/songwriter is known all across the globe for his music and next-level dancing ability. But it looks like the R&B crooner will soon be known across the globe for performing over a different type of beat.

In a report by TMZ, ATL’s finest recorded a sex tape with his ex-wife, which was then stolen from his car. Stop us if you’ve heard this story before.

Check the report below.

 

