Black Music Is...
Grey Worm’s Got Jams?: “Game Of Thrones” Star Drops New Music

British actor Jacob Anderson, probably best known for his recurring role as Grey Worm on HBO’s massively popular “Game of Thrones,” is also a recording artist under the name Raleigh Ritchie, and he’s got new music to share.

    

On the new track, “You Make It Worse” Ritchie croons about a former lover The Weeknd-style, over subdued synth backing. The single is now available on the heels of Raleigh’s UK tour announcement with openers/special guests IYES. The track is available to stream down below. Check out the previous single from his forthcoming album, “Cuckoo,” here.

Speaking of “Game of Thrones” and music, stream the bizarre GoT-inspired mixtape “Catch The Throne,” featuring songs from Big Boi, Wale, Daddy Yankeeand Snow Tha Product.

Dylan “CineMasai” Green is a movie geek, hip-hop aficionado, and pita chip enthusiast. Find him on Twitter.

Photos
