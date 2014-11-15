British actor Jacob Anderson, probably best known for his recurring role as Grey Worm on HBO’s massively popular “Game of Thrones,” is also a recording artist under the name Raleigh Ritchie, and he’s got new music to share.

Follow @Rastaman0318 Follow @TheUrbanDaily

On the new track, “You Make It Worse” Ritchie croons about a former lover The Weeknd-style, over subdued synth backing. The single is now available on the heels of Raleigh’s UK tour announcement with openers/special guests IYES. The track is available to stream down below. Check out the previous single from his forthcoming album, “Cuckoo,” here.

Speaking of “Game of Thrones” and music, stream the bizarre GoT-inspired mixtape “Catch The Throne,” featuring songs from Big Boi, Wale, Daddy Yankee, and Snow Tha Product.

Dylan “CineMasai” Green is a movie geek, hip-hop aficionado, and pita chip enthusiast. Find him on Twitter.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

Grey Worm’s Got Jams?: “Game Of Thrones” Star Drops New Music was originally published on theurbandaily.com

CineMasai Posted November 15, 2014

Also On 105.3 RnB: