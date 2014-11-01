Omarion ft. Chris Brown & Jhene Aiko – “Post To Be” [MUSIC]

“Mustard on the beat, h*e!”

Maybach O is readying his MMG debut ‘Sex Playlist‘ and decided to premiere his latest offering from the project with “Post to Be” featuring Chris Brown and Jhene Aiko.

While we’re not quite sure if that’s supposed to be Omarion or Redman in the artwork, we are sure this’ll be a hit in the clubs.

Posted November 1, 2014

