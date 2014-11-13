CLOSE
Black Music Is...
Talib Kweli Gives New Artists Some Shine With ‘The Cathedral’ (Mixtape) [MUSIC]

The Cathedral (Artwork)

 

In conjunction with Javotti Media, Talib Kweli has found a way to mix the “old” and the new. The Brooklyn MC has released a compilation mixtape entitled ‘The Cathedral‘. The project is 15 tracks long and features Joell Ortiz, Pharaohe Monch, Big K.R.I.T. and more.

 

The twist to the new tape is that it also features some unsigned talent as well.

 

Stream and download the Affion Crockett hosted project below.

 

Photos
