Army Stops Allowing People To Use The Word ‘Negro’

The United States Army has finally acknowledged that the term “negro” is outdated.

It seems that the military branch has updated regulations that designated “negro” as an acceptable word to use when referring to Black service members.

Originally, CNN reports, the was a section of the “Army Command Policy” stated that , “A person having origins in any of the black racial groups of Africa. Terms such as ‘Haitian’ or ‘Negro’ can be used in addition to ‘Black’ or ‘African American.’”

As of October 22, those provisions were still in place, but Army rep Lt. Col. S. Justin Platt said Wednesday the policy allowing the use “negro” is “outdated, currently under review, and will be updated shortly.”

Army officials acted pretty quickly because The Huffington Post discovered Thursday that the section about “race and ethnic code definitions” had been replaced as of November 6.

It’s not clear why the Army took so long to fix this, but better late than never.

Sonya Eskridge Posted November 7, 2014

