Black Music Is...
What’s Janet Jackson Looking Like These Days? [PHOTOS]

Ms. Jackson is back! In her first public appearance in over a year, the one and only Janet Jackson graced us with her presence at the Vogue Fashion Dubai Experience in Dubai. Check her out snapping a photo with her makeup artist at the event below. The 48-year-old is definitely getting better with time!

What do you think of her look?

What’s Janet Jackson Looking Like These Days? [PHOTOS] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

