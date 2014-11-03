Rumor Has It: A New Beyoncé Album May Drop In Two Weeks!

It’s almost a year since Beyoncé dropped the mic on the world with the surprise release of her self-titled album. And if the new rumors are true, it’s about to be another great holiday season for the Bey Hive. A new tracklist is circulating on Twitter with news of the upcoming re-release, “Beyoncé Vol. 2,” reportedly slated to hit iTunes on Nov. 14, with a physical release in stores on Nov. 25.

Sources are skeptical on whether or not the press release is officially from Bey’s camp. But the proposed lineup, with 11 new tracks and guest appearances from Nicki Minaj, Rihanna and Justin Timberlake, could be a pop juggernaut in the making. However, there are some glaring inconsistencies. Nov. 25 is a Monday, which would be uncharacteristic for an album release, which usually happen… on a Tuesday. Song titles like “KO” and “Good In Goodbye” also seem suspect knockoffs of actual Beyoncé hits like “XO” and “Best That I Never Had.”

Our verdict? Take this with a grain of salt, and keep your ears to the tweets for an official confirmation.

Jada Gomez-Lacayo, Editor Posted November 2, 2014

