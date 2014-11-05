CLOSE
Black Music Is...
This Might Be Kanye West’s Happiest Moment Ever

We know this video is old, but it’s always refreshing to see Kanye West having fun and smiling. And, honestly, who can sit still when you hear A-Ha’s “Take On Me”? Right, it’s impossible. Watch below.

MUST SEE: Why So Serious? 11 Pics Of Kanye Looking Miserable Since Kim Kardashian’s Pregnancy

