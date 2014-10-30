Nas Premieres J Dilla-Produced Track “The Season” At Run The Jewels x Mass Appeal Screening [VIDEO]

Update: Nas released “The Season” in full for free download through Audiomack. Check the stream below

Fans of hip-hop duo Run The Jewels, consisting of MCs Killer Mike and El-P, were treated to an appearance by Mass Appeal Records founder and NYC hip-hop heavyweight Nasir “Nas” Jones last night at the Nitehawk Theater in Brooklyn.

Twenty lucky fans who came through to Run The Jewels’ meet and greet at Rough Trade Records yesterday got the opportunity to attend a Mass Appeal-sponsored screening of seminal NYC film “The Warriors” and a Q&A with the group moderated by Sacha Jenkins in celebration of the release of their sophomore album “RTJ2.”

Even considering the free popcorn tins with 7″ vinyl singles in them and a preview of the upcoming music video for single “Blockbuster Night Part 1,” Nas’ appearance was far and away the biggest and most crowd-pleasing surprise of the night. Though brief, his visit had a purpose: to flex some new music. The track, featuring production from the late J Dilla, gives Jones a soundboard to talk about some issues (never being able to rest easy, waving off claims that Jay Z and Jay Electronica write his music) and even makes room for a shout out to OG Maco‘s “Bitch U Guessed It.”

What was already a fantastic night was pushed over the edge by Nas’ visit. No release date has been given for “The Season” yet, but check out the snippet below! Download RTJ2 here.

CineMasai Posted October 30, 2014

