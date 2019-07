The 2014-15 NBA Season is officially underway! After the league licensed and tabbed Kendrick Lamar‘s new single “i” as their official song of the season, the full promo video was released to start things off.

Here’s K.Dot’s NBA promo version of “i”.

Kendrick Lamar’s “i” Kicks Off The ‘NBA On TNT’ Intro [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

@TheKidSkoob Posted October 30, 2014

