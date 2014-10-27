CLOSE
James Fortune Addresses Arrest, Allegations

As reported by myfoxhouston.com, Grammy-nominated gospel singer James Fortune was arrested Friday, October 24 for aggravated assault of a family member and released on $20,000 bond, according to staffers at the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s office. The name of the family member involved has not been released. 

James Fortune released the following statement:

Speaking to the recent charges James Fortune on the record stating:  I am truly sorry for the negative attention this situation has brought my wife, family, friends and business partners. Because it is a pending legal matter, I cannot comment on what has been reported. However, I understand the seriousness of this matter and ask that you respect the privacy of my family as we address this together. I would also like to thank my fans for their continued outpouring of love and support.  

Disclosure: James Fortune is a radio show host associated with Radio One, the parent company of NewsOne.com.

