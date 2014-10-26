UPDATED: James Fortune: Grammy Nominated Gospel Singer Arrested For Aggravated Assault

UPDATE, 10/26/2014: James Fortune Addresses Arrest, Allegations

Grammy-nominated gospel singer James Fortune was arrested Friday, October 24 for aggravated assault of a family member and released on $20,000 bond, according to staffers at the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s office, MyFoxHouston.com reports.

The name of the family member involved has not been released.

Fortune, a two-time Grammy nominee, three-time Stellar Award winner and six-time ASCAP award winning songwriter, has not released a statement about his arrest this weekend for the new aggravated assault charge.

Unfortunately, this is not Fortune’s first brush with the law. As previously reported by Praise DC, the popular singer was also sued for child abuse in 2012 for an incident that occurred in 2001.

According to lawsuit documents, in 2001 James Fortune burned his 4-year-old step son, leaving the boy disfigured with 2nd and 3rd degree burns on nearly half of his body. His wife Cheryl was also named in the lawsuit. According to the civil lawsuit, James picked up his step-son from pre-school and the teacher told [Fortune] the boy had been acting up in class. Fortune then scolded the boy the entire ride home and continued to [loudly chastise] the boy when they got home. He then prepared a [scalding] hot bath for the boy. The lawsuit also says James Fortune told the boy to take off his clothes and [proceeded] to whip the boy before pushing the toddler [into] the [scalding] hot bath, holding him underwater causing 2nd and 3rd degree burns. In 2003, James Fortune plead guilty to felony injury to a child and received 6 years deferred adjudication. The toddler’s biological father is responsible for the [2012] lawsuit and [sued] for $5 million in order to take care of the boy’s continued plastic surgery.

Roland Martin Talks To Fortune At Essence Fest

