Michael Brown’s Autopsy Released & Evidence Could Support Darren Wilson’s Case

Michael Brown’s autopsy has been released and it could bolster the defense for officer Darren Wilson.

According to the document, Michael sustained a gunshot to the hand at close range, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. An official close to the investigation verified the authenticity of the autopsy to CNN.

While the report states that coroners found six gunshot wounds all over Michael’s body, it is the wound on his hand that could support testimony that Darren gave before a grand jury.

Darren claimed that he feared for his life during a scuffle with Michael in a police SUV as the unarmed Black teen pushed his gun against his hip. The officer wrestled to keep Michael from getting to the trigger; Darren said that he fired on the teen when he had control of the firearm.

That shot would be one of two that Darren recalls going off in the car, and he told investigators that Michael ran away as soon as he’d been shot in the hand. Darren testified that he fired on Michael when, he claims, the teen started running at him again.

The attorney for Michael’s family, Benjamin Crump, doesn’t dispute that there may have been a struggle at the police vehicle. However, he argues that this should not shift the focus of court proceedings in Michael’s death.

“Several independent witnesses indicated there was a brief altercation between Michael Brown and Officer Wilson at the patrol car,” he said in a statement. “What we want to know is why Officer Wilson shot Michael Brown multiple times and killed him even though he was more than 20 feet away from his patrol car; this is the crux of the matter!”

Posted October 23, 2014

