Tyga is a complete weirdo. Why? Because no matter how many times he denies it, he’s dating THOT in training, Kylie Jenner. Listen to the Front Page in the audio player to hear how it’s pretty obvious these two are messing around!

How Tyga Proved He’s A Complete Weirdo [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Posted October 22, 2014

