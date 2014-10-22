iLoveMakonnen Feat. Drake – ‘Tuesday’ [VIDEO]

It’s Tuesday, so what would be a better day to premiere iLoveMakonnen’s video for the song featuring Drizzy. The video features regular people around Toronto doing regular things like getting ready to go out, playing with kids, and office working. Conveniently, everyone knows the entire song. And, of course, the club is “going up.” Watch below.

Ariel Cherie Posted October 22, 2014

