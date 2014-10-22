Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood (Episode 6) [VIDEO]

We’re now six episodes in with the Hollywood edition of the Love & Hip-Hop Series, which hasn’t been short on controversy and drama. This particular installment picks up with Teirra Marie‘s pursuit of resurrecting her music career, which hasn’t been the same in quite some time. The former princess of the ROC attempts to organize a music showcase at one of LA’s biggest and most prestigious clubs. However, her plan hits a snag when she’s confronted by club promoter Sincere, who gives Teirra an ear-full of his opinion on her musical comeback. This clashing of egos ends up playing out about exactly how you’d expect.

Next up was the Doctor Evil love triangle, starring Mally Mall, Masika and Nikki Baby. After their first and second meetings ended in fisticuffs, the ladies agree to meet for a third time. The video vixen gives Nikki a few pieces of information that seem to resonate, which enhances the cloud of doubt beginning to take shape. While calling in reinforcements, the club owner once again teams up with her mother for another dose of the hard truth, unbeknowst to Mally Mall. The mother/daughter tandem proved to be a formidable foe, as the music producer was bombarded with so many questions that he had to take a page out of the great Stevie J.’s book: throw the shades on and exit stage left.

And speaking of the stage, it seems like that’s not a playing field large enough for Ray J and his assistant Morgan. With the R&B crooner doing his hosting duties for Power 106‘s major concert event, Morgan gets tabbed to do some correspondent work for the radio station as well, which Ray isn’t too please with. Citing her recent mishaps, the VH-1 reality star is forced to confront his assistant once again, resulting in the always uncomfortable relationship crossroad — something Fizz knows all about. The former B2K member finds himself in a tough position with his girl, as her past comes back to haunt her.

Watch all of these things go down in the sixth rendition of Mona Scott-Young‘s hip-hopera ‘Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood‘.

