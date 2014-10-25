CLOSE
Kanye West Doesn’t Wear The Pants In His Home When It Comes To This! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Kanye West has conquered many things, but when it comes to this he’s a lost cause. Listen to this edition of Hip Hop Spot to hear Headkrack reveal what Kim Kardashian has to do for Kanye, and why she laughs at him each time she has to do it!

Kanye West Doesn't Wear The Pants In His Home When It Comes To This! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

