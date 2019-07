We normally see men requesting the courts to reduce their child support! However in this case, it’s the lovely Halle Berry that is asking the judge to reduce her $16k child support to $3k for her daughter Nahla! She said she’s tired of her baby daddy, Gabrielle, living off her and that he needs to get a job!! Plus, Nahla is only with him 50% of the time anyway! I guess we’ll have to wait to see what the judge has to say about this!

Also On 105.3 RnB: