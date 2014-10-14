Young Money has another artist that can’t stand their guts. Listen to the audio player to hear why rapper Tyga is fed up with the label, and why other artists are dropping off like flies, too!

Why Young Money Keeps Losing Artists [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com