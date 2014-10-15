Tamar Braxton threw some pitch-black shade when she openly trashed her sister Traci Braxton’s vocal prowess on Twitter.

After years of dreaming about a music career and being the underdog on “Braxton Family Values,” Traci finally dropped her debut solo album,” Crash & Burn,” last week! She’s received plenty of praise for the album she fought so hard to make, and her fans have loved every moment of listening to her work.

Among all of the love that she’s retweeted, one person confidently stated that they could see a Grammy in her future!

@TraciBraxton your going to get a Grammy Traci I can see it already — Toni B's #1 fan (@NateNathan17) October 11, 2014

One would think that Traci’s sisters would be among the folks congratulating her on her album, but Tamar seemed a little salty about it because she made a really snarky remark about that prediction.

“Do the Grammys have a duet with auto tune category yet? Cause…(chair emoji) (thumbs down emoji),” Tamar stated in a tweet that has since been scrubbed from her timeline. She left it up just long enough for The Shade Room to get a screen capture of the comments, though!

Traci hasn’t responded to the hurtful comments from her sister on social media at this time. She did take some time out to thank her oldest sister Toni Braxton for helping lay the groundwork for her to be able to release her own project, though.

This little lady right here, my big sis @tonibraxton is the reason I am here today! She paved the way for all of us! pic.twitter.com/EJuLPU5f9b — Traci Braxton (@TraciBraxton) October 11, 2014

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Tyga Aims Twitter Rant At Young Money

LHHH’s Princess Love Claims Morgan Hardman Is A Madam Who Pimps Her Friends

Have T.I. And Tiny Called It Quits For Real This Time?

Tamar Braxton Shades Sister Traci Braxton’s Debut Album was originally published on theurbandaily.com