Steve Harvey Launches ‘Delightful’ Dating Site Just In Time For Cuffing Season

Steve Harvey has taken the next step in his quest to help you find love. Now he’s launched a new dating website! Yay?

There are already oodles of online portal you can check when looking for a boo this cuffing season (or for the rest of your life…whichever). Get ready to add one more to your list.

After dropping two relationship advice books the comedian-turned-talk show host has decided to do what looks like his take on eHarmony. For his venture into the business side of online dating, Steve teamed up with IAC to create a new matchmaking site called Delightful.com.

IAC is the same company that owns Match.com, OKCupid and Tinder, so modern singles are already familiar with the company. With Delightful.com, Steve hopes to help people looking for serious relationships find one another (for a fee, of course).

Delightful, which allows users to search for heterosexual or same sex relationships, will cost you about $30 a month. Customers also have the option of getting a discount by paying about $18 for a six month membership. If you don’t mind paying a little more, you can upgrade your membership. This would allow you to exchange messages and see who has visited your profile. You’d also be able to watch videos from members and see how your astrological signs match up.

So TL:DR, there’s a new dating website that does the exact same thing as any others, but this one’s got Steve’s face on it.

Sonya Eskridge Posted October 11, 2014

