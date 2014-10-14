CLOSE
Black Music Is...
Chris Brown & Trey Songz – “Studio” + “24 Hours” (Freestyle) [MUSIC]

Trey & Breezy (Artwork)

 

As Breezy and Trigga set to embark on their joint tour, they treat their fans to two new freestyles. The R&B duo try their hands at ScHoolboy Q‘s “Studio” and TeeFlii‘s “24 Hours”.

 

Be on the lookout for the dates and locations coming soon.

 

And just in case you missed it last month, here are the two previous freestyles released by the Virginia boys.

