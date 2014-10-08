Game Over: BET To End ‘The Game’ After 9 Seasons

The cast of “The Game” is getting ready to turn in their jerseys as BET has set a series finally for the show.

BET announced this week that it has decided to end “The Game” after a respectable cable run, Deadline.com reports. As the cast and crew prep for the season 8 premiere, show creator Mara Brock Akil will have plenty of time to tie up any loose story lines.

“All good things must come to an end and after celebrating four successful seasons of ‘The Game’ on BET,” the network said in a statement on its website. “Production is underway on the show’s final two seasons.”

Two seasons is plenty of time to bring things to a satisfying end for those still watching the show, which hasn’t quite been the same since it moved to BET. “With seasons eight and nine, we’re excited to end on a high note by giving Sabers fans a chance to bid farewell to their favorite players on and off the field,” the network assured. Hopefully, fans will get to see Melanie and Derwin Davis return before the final buzzer rings on “The Game.” How much fun would it be to see Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Pooch Hall close out the show they began?

“The Game” was resurrected in 2011 after fans of the show campaigned for the network to save it from cancellation after the CW dropped it in 2009. That the show is finally being put to bed isn’t a huge surprise to Mara, and she’s grateful for the second wind BET gave her sitcom-turned-dramedy.

“Shows do end; that is a part the business,” Mara said in a statement. “I’m very happy BET gave ‘The Game’ five additional seasons to explore these characters and this world. We made history when we got to the network and it’s nice to be able to celebrate the great achievements of the show.”

It’s a little sad to see “The Game” go, but nine season is a great run! Besides this gives Mara and her team more time to focus on “Being Mary Jane”!

Posted October 7, 2014

