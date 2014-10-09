CLOSE
Claudia Jordan Gives 3 Unknown Facts About “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” Casting [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

claudia-jordan-rhoa-season-7-trailer

Alex Martinez/Bravo

It is official! Claudia Jordan is the newest edition to cast of the Real Housewives of Atlanta!” As Gary Wit Da Tea makes the wonderful announcement, Claudia reveals previously unknown details of the casting and filming of Real Housewives of Atlanta! Click on the audio player to hear the exclusive details!

Claudia Jordan Gives 3 Unknown Facts About “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” Casting [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Claudia Jordan , Claudia Jordan joining RHOA , Demetria McKinney , Gary Wit Da Tea , Gary's Tea , Porsha Williams , real housewives of atlanta , rhoa , The Real Housewives of Atlanta

