While Rick Ross‘ bank account continues to grow, his waist line continues to shrink. The MMG rapper discusses how he lost over 100 pounds on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to the audio player to hear his weight loss routine, and why he says he’s still a fat boy at heart. In addition, Rick Ross gives an update on Meek Mill‘s jail sentence, and debuts his new single with R.Kelly, and more in this exclusive interview!

Rick Ross On Weight Loss: “I’m Still A Fat Boy At Heart” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com