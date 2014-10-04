Christopher Dorner Autopsy Report Confirms Ex-Officer Shot Himself

Christopher Dorner, the fugitive ex-cop and quadruple murder suspect who had the entire city of Los Angeles on high alert last year, shot himself with a 9 mm gun during a stand-off with police in Big Bear, according to an autopsy report released Friday.

As previously reported by NewsOne, Dorner was killed by a single gunshot wound to the head on February 12, 2013. Though it was speculated that he killed himself, the autopsy offered official confirmation.

Dorner began his run on Feb. 6 after being connected to the slayings of a former police captain’s daughter and her fiance with his angry manifesto.

Dorner blamed LAPD Capt. Randal Quan for providing poor representation before the police disciplinary board that fired him for filing a false report.

Dorner is suspected of killing Monica Quan, 28, and her 27-year-old fiance, Keith Lawrence, to exact vengeance against Quan’s father, of whom he wrote:

Never allow a LAPPL union attorney to be a retired LAPD Captain,(Quan). He doesn’t work for you, your interest, or your name. He works for the department, period. His job is to protect the department from civil lawsuits being filed and their best interest which is the almighty dollar. His loyalty is to the department, not his client. Even when he knowingly knows your innocent and the BOR also knows your innocent after Christopher Gettler stated on videotape that he was kicked and Evans attorney confessed to the BOR off the record that she kicked Gettler.

Dorner, who is Black, claimed in his online rant that he was the subject of racism by the department and was targeted for doing the right thing.

Chief Charlie Beck, who initially dismissed Dorner’s allegations, said he would reopen the investigation into his firing – not to appease the ex-officer, but to restore confidence in the Black community, which had a long fractured relationship with police that has improved in recent years.

Dorner vowed to get even with those who had wronged him as part of his plan to reclaim his good name.

“You’re going to see what a whistleblower can do when you take everything from him especially his NAME!!!” the rant said. “You have awoken a sleeping giant.”

