Would You Work For Kenya? The ‘RHOA’ Star Is Looking For An Assistant

It seems that Kenya Moore is taking a different approach to finding the right person to help her manage her day-to-day responsibilities.

Instead of maybe posting an opening on a conventional job search website, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” has linked up with her marketing firm, The Couture Firm, to recruit the right assistant. Cynthia Bailey did her girl a solid, and posted the open call on Instagram in a shot that lists all of the pertinent information about when to come out for an interview. Or should we say audition?

It’s reasonable to assume that anyone that Kenya selects may pop up on “RHOA” momentarily, so it would be in the best interest to be camera-ready. Not to mention, The Bailey Agency has been linked to the assistant search, but it’s not immediately clear what role the school of fashion will play in the hiring process.

MUST READ: Donald Trump Reportedly Calls Kenya Moore ‘The Most Evil Woman I’ve Ever Met In My Life’

There aren’t many details from the notice below, but those interested in working for Kenya should be at the Realto Center For The Arts by noon on Friday. It’s also advisable that candidates bring a resume. And it might not hurt to have a headshot on-hand either. Check back with Kenya’s Instagram for anything more specific or click here to register for the event.

MUST READ: Kenya Moore Releases Statement About ‘RHOA’ Brawl & We’re Like This Is Tomfoolery

While Kenya is doing a final check of her must-haves for an assistant, her new cast BFF, Cynthia, was posting the most fashionable throwback pic you’ll ever see while wishing Bethann Hardison a very happy birthday. It’s almost too much fab for mere mortals to handle, but see how many supermodels you can count in the shot below!

WATCH NOW: Kenya Moore and Kandi Burrus Dish on “Real Housewives” Drama

READ MORE:

Girl Fight! Porsha Williams Attacks Kenya Moore During ‘RHOA’ Reunion Taping

Kenya Moore Speaks: NeNe Leakes Supports Violence Against Women [EXCLUSIVE]

Kenya Moore Talks Motherhood: ‘I Plan On Having A Baby Next Year’

Would You Work For Kenya? The ‘RHOA’ Star Is Looking For An Assistant was originally published on hellobeautiful.com