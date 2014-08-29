Alpha Kappa Alpha’s Rho Psi Omega Chapter Steps into 25 Years of Excellence and Leadership

The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. has a long tradition of excellence in leadership, academics and service to community. The 106 year old organization boasts of some of the most prominent women in the African American Community including: Dr. Mae Jamison, Star Jones, Cathy Hughes, Gladys Knight, the late Maya Angelou, Coretta Scott King, Phylicia Rashad and many more.

Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc. is one of many African American Greek Letter sororties exemplifying integrity, dignity and the very best in black womanhoond. The AKA’s Rho Psi Omega Chapter, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, further demonstrates the mission of AKA by doing extraordinary work in the community – awarding over $180,000 in scholarships for African American High School seniors heading to College. And while AKA is engaged in serious work across the country, there’s still time to nurture the fun side of college life and bolster traditions exclusive to Greek Letter organizations.

‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland, talked with Paris McAdoo Thomas, Vice President of the AKA’s Rho Psi Omega Chapter, about the remarkable history of the AKA Sorority, the Rho Psi Omega Chapter’s 25 anniversary; their incredible work in the community and the upcoming Step Show event taking place in the Queen City.

Ron Holland Posted August 29, 2014

