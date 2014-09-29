Torri J. Evans, founder of the Fatherless Generation Foundation, came in to talk to the “Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” With her she brought a father and daughter who had been reunited, despite the wishes of her mother. Together they tell their story, prompting a rousing response from the Rickey Smiley Morning Show cast, as well as some surprises! Click on the audio player to hear the incredibly inspiring moment and to find out more about the Fatherless Generation Foundation.

A Beautiful Moment Between A Reunited Father And Daughter [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com