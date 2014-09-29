Torri J. Evans, founder of the Fatherless Generation Foundation, came in to talk to the “Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” With her she brought a father and daughter who had been reunited, despite the wishes of her mother. Together they tell their story, prompting a rousing response from the Rickey Smiley Morning Show cast, as well as some surprises! Click on the audio player to hear the incredibly inspiring moment and to find out more about the Fatherless Generation Foundation.
Text GOSSIP To 71007
To Get The Hottest Gossip Daily!
Reply Help for Help; STOP RICKEY to Cancel; STOP to End All. Msg&Data Rates May Apply. 5 msgs/wk
RELATED: Reuniting Fathers And Children Being Kept From Each Other
RELATED: Absent Fathers Aren’t Absent For The Reasons You Think [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Film Explores Impact Of Fatherless Homes On Black Americans
Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!
Celebrity Male Sex Symbols That Don't Have Kids - And We're Shocked!
Celebrity Male Sex Symbols That Don't Have Kids - And We're Shocked!
1. Laz Alonso1 of 15
2. Shemar Moore2 of 15
3. Trey Songz3 of 15
4. Ruben Studdard4 of 15
5. Wale5 of 15
6. Michael B. Jordan6 of 15
7. Matt Kemp7 of 15
8. Ray J8 of 15
9. John Legend9 of 15
10. Miguel10 of 15
11. Romeo11 of 15
12. J. Cole12 of 15
13. Mario13 of 15
14. Terrence J14 of 15
15. Malcolm Jamal Warner15 of 15
A Beautiful Moment Between A Reunited Father And Daughter [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com