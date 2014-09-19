The Issue Kandi Burruss Will Face When She’s Pregnant [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

According to Gary With Da Tea, Todd Tucker might’ve hinted at Kandi Burruss being pregnant. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear the issue she will face that could turn her happy moment into a disaster!

Text GOSSIP To 71007

To Get The Hottest Gossip Daily!

Reply Help for Help; STOP RICKEY to Cancel; STOP to End All. Msg&Data Rates May Apply. 5 msgs/wk

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!

RELATED: The Reason Kandi Burruss Is Trying To Get Pregnant As We Speak [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Kandi Burruss’ Big Announcement

RELATED: Why Kandi Burruss’ Marriage To Todd Tucker Will Last [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Inside Kandi & Todd’s Wedding: 45 Fabulous Photos From The Big Day 45 photos Launch gallery Inside Kandi & Todd’s Wedding: 45 Fabulous Photos From The Big Day 1. Kandi & Todd’s Wedding Source: 1 of 45 2. Kandi & Todd’s Wedding Source: 2 of 45 3. Kandi & Todd’s Wedding Source: 3 of 45 4. Kandi &Todd’s Wedding Source: 4 of 45 5. Kandi & Todd’s Wedding Source: 5 of 45 6. Kandi & Todd’s Wedding Source: 6 of 45 7. Kandi & Todd’s Wedding Source: 7 of 45 8. Kandi & Todd’s Wedding Source: 8 of 45 9. Kandi & Todd’s Wedding Source: 9 of 45 10. Kandi & Todd’s Wedding Source: 10 of 45 11. Kandi & Todd’s Wedding Source: 11 of 45 12. Kandi & Todd’s Wedding Source: 12 of 45 13. Kandi & Todd’s Wedding Source: 13 of 45 14. Kandi & Todd’s Wedding Source: 14 of 45 15. Kandi & Todd’s Wedding Source: 15 of 45 16. Kandi & Todd’s Wedding Source: 16 of 45 17. Kandi & Todd’s Wedding Source: 17 of 45 18. Kandi & Todd’s Wedding Source: 18 of 45 19. Kandi & Todd’s Wedding Source: 19 of 45 20. Kandi & Todd’s Wedding Source: 20 of 45 21. Kandi & Todd’s Wedding Source: 21 of 45 22. Kandi & Todd’s Wedding Source: 22 of 45 23. Kandi & Todd’s Wedding Source: 23 of 45 24. Kandi & Todd’s Wedding Source: 24 of 45 25. Kandi & Todd’s Wedding Source: 25 of 45 26. Kandi & Todd’s Wedding Source: 26 of 45 27. Kandi & Todd’s Wedding Source: 27 of 45 28. Kandi & Todd’s Wedding Source: 28 of 45 29. Kandi & Todd’s Wedding Source: 29 of 45 30. Kandi & Todd’s Wedding Source: 30 of 45 31. Kandi & Todd’s Wedding Source: 31 of 45 32. Kandi & Todd’s Wedding Source: 32 of 45 33. Kandi & Todd’s Wedding Source: 33 of 45 34. Kandi & Todd’s Wedding Source: 34 of 45 35. Kandi & Todd’s Wedding Source: 35 of 45 36. Kandi & Todd’s Wedding Source: 36 of 45 37. Kandi & Todd’s Wedding Source: 37 of 45 38. Kandi & Todd’s Wedding Source: 38 of 45 39. Kandi & Todd’s Wedding Source: 39 of 45 40. Kandi & Todd’s Wedding Source: 40 of 45 41. Kandi & Todd’s Wedding Source: 41 of 45 42. Kandi & Todd’s Wedding Source: 42 of 45 43. Kandi & Todd’s Wedding Source: 43 of 45 44. Kandi & Todd’s Wedding Source: 44 of 45 45. Kandi & Todd’s Wedding Source: 45 of 45 Skip ad Continue reading Inside Kandi & Todd’s Wedding: 45 Fabulous Photos From The Big Day Inside Kandi & Todd’s Wedding: 45 Fabulous Photos From The Big Day

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

The Issue Kandi Burruss Will Face When She’s Pregnant [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com