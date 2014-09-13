Jazz Legend Joe Sample Has Died

Iconic jazz pianist Joe Sample died on Friday in Houston, Tx. He was 75. Jazz promoter Tammy Greene brought Sample to the Carolinas for several shows in recent years and posted a heartfelt tribute on her Facebook page.

“Over the years, we have had the great pleasure of presenting and working with Joe many times. He was without question one of the most talented, and innovative musicians and composers of the last 50 years. He was a pleasure to do shows with no matter where we were.”