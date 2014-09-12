CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home

Judge Mathis On Why Judge Joe Brown Isn’t One Of His Favorite TV Judges [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

0 reads
Leave a comment
Judge Greg Mathis

Jason Kempin/BET/Getty Images Entertainment

Judge Mathis has been on the air for 16 seasons, but he has a lot of respect for the TV judges before and after him. He reveals which judges he would have sit with him at a restaurant. Listen to the audio player to hear which popular judges he named, and why he left Judge Joe Brown out in this exclusive interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show“!

Text GOSSIP To 71007

To Get The Hottest Gossip Daily!
Reply Help for Help; STOP RICKEY to Cancel; STOP to End All. Msg&Data Rates May Apply. 5 msgs/wk

Click here for more interviews, and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: Judge Judy Discusses Taking Her Show To Primetime TV [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: SPOOF: Judge Joe Brown Explains What Landed Him In Jail! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Judge Toler Explains How Marrying Kim Kardashian Will Decline Kanye’s Financial Value [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Guests On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

93 photos Launch gallery

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Judge Mathis On Why Judge Joe Brown Isn’t One Of His Favorite TV Judges [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Judge Joe Brown , Judge Mathis , Judge Mathis Judge Joe Brown , TV judges

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 7 hours ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 6 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 1 week ago
07.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close